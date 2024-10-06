Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Campaign For PM Modi During Delhi Assembly Polls In 2025 If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Narendra Modi -led NDA during the second 'Janata Ki Adalat' rally at Chhatrasal in the national capital.

The former Delhi Chief Minister challenged PM Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal said,“There is an election in Delhi in February, I ask him to make electricity free in 22 states, I promise I will campaign for him in Delhi elections.”

Raising the law and order situation in Delhi, the AAP national convenor said the law and order has deteriorated in the national capital. Comparing Delhi with Mumbai of 90's, Kejriwal said, we used to hear about underworld rule in Mumbai in 90's, the same has happened in Delhi.

“The law and order has deteriorated. Bullets are being fired daily, there is a lot of crime. In 90's, we would hear that there was an underworld rule in Mumbai, the same has happened in Delhi. Delhi police is with them, what was BJP doing? They are only busy in stopping the work of Delhi government.

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of being anti-poor, citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards' salaries in Delhi.

“Ladies are hassled in buses of Delhi, there would be pickpockets, we brought bus marshals. But they stopped it,” Kejriwal added.

"There is no democracy in Delhi. It's under the LG's rule," he alleged.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Kejriwal said he double engine government has failed in the country. The first engine failed in June when they got 240 seats. The second engine will also fail from Jharkhand and Maharashtra slowly.“People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption...” he added.

“The double-engine governments are going from J&K and Haryana. The stame will happen in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment , and corruption. Delhi elections will come, they will ask for double-engine government. You should ask about Haryana, what have they done that people are not allowing their leaders inside their villages.”

"In UP, there is a double-engine government for last 7 years, their seats halved in LS elections. There is also a double-engine government in Manipur, it is burning. If they will ask for it here, you should deny it," Kejriwal said.







