Iran Sets Up Settlement Camp, Field Hospital At Lebanon-Syria Border
Date
10/6/2024 6:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Oct 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said yesterday, it has set up an emergency settlement camp and a field hospital, at the Lebanon-Syria border, to shelter the displaced and injured Lebanese.
The move has been made in the aftermath of the intensified Israeli attacks against Lebanon, IRCS President, Pirhossein Kolivand, said in a press release.
Kolivand said that, the camp, comprising hundreds of tents equipped with essential goods, could shelter thousands of displaced Lebanese, and the hospital would soon be equipped to treat the wounded Lebanese.
The IRCS might further expand the camp's area in the future, he added.
On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on social media platform X that, Iran offered humanitarian assistance to Lebanon by delivering a“package of 10 tonnes of foodstuff and medicine.”
Since Sept 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, causing great civilian casualties and forcing residents in many areas to leave their homes. It has also launched what it describes as a“limited” ground operation in Lebanon.– NNN-IRNA
