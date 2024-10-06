CM Yogi Unveils Mahakumbh-2025 Logo, Launches Website & App

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Chief Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the logo for the MahaKumbh-2025 and launched its website and app in Prayagraj.

The logo will be used on the website, app, and other platforms related to the MahaKumbh event. It will guide pilgrims and tourists to the event's location by air, rail and road.

Information related to ghats in Prayagraj also is there on the website which will offer guidance on local attractions and spots.

The logo has the symbol of Kumbh, Kalash with "Om" written on it also with a picture of the temple and Lord Hanuman. Along with the logo, a video was also released which features the 'Samudra Manthan', showing the tussle between the gods on one side and the demons on the other side. The logo is seen emerging from the churning. Written on this logo are "Sarvasiddhipradah Kumbh" and "MahaKumbh Prayagraj 2025".

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also present during the unveiling ceremony.

CM Yogi after launching the logo discussed the progress and preparation work of the upcoming MahaKumbh Mela with the officials.

Before launching the logo he reviewed the preparations for the mega event, met with saints and performed puja during his Prayagraj visit. He prayed to Mother Ganga for the welfare of everyone and worshipped at the Shri Bade Hanuman Ji temple located on the banks of the holy Triveni Sangam.

Taking this to his social media X, CM Yogi remarked, "Today I got the opportunity to interact with respected saints and sages given MahaKumbh-2025 at Prayagraj, the holy land of religion, culture and spirituality, 'Tirthraj'. May the divine and grand MahaKumbh, the eternal symbol of Sanatan faith, be auspicious for all!"

CM Yogi also visited key locations for inspection.

The MahaKumbh Mela, the largest religious congregation in India, attended by millions, is all set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025. The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The MahaKumbh Mela, an integral part of Indian tradition, is renowned globally as the largest peaceful congregation of people.