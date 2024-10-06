Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan Roots For His ‘Dear Friend’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The reality show 'Bigg Boss' is in its 18th season, and yet superstar Hrithik Roshan hasn't seen any of its editions. However, this is set to change now because the 'War' star will not just watch the show this time around but will also root for his friend in the 'Bigg Boss 18' house.

The makers of 'Bigg Boss' shared a on Instagram on Sunday featuring Hrithik. In the video. Hrithik said that despite 'Bigg Boss' being such a successful show, he hasn't got a chance to watch the show but, this time he will make sure to watch the show as his friend (the makers beeped the name of the contestant) will be a part of the show's line-up.

The video then cuts to Hrithik's friend with his face concealed as he goes on to say that he trains people's mind to lead a good life. He then even leaves the show host Salman Khan stumped when he tells the actor that he knows why he hasn't tied the knot yet.

Considering the contestant's words on training the minds of people, it strongly refers to life coach Arfeen Khan. Arfeen has worked with an extensive range of people, including CEOs, students, Bollywood Celebrities and industrialists. His company, Peak Performance Seminars has offices in the UK and Mumbai.

As per his website, he has spoken to over 150 corporations, including global Fortune 500 companies, and his presentations produce an immediate reduction in conflict between staff members, improvement in communication, and a massive increase in work performance. He has helped over 600,000 people in over 47 countries create personal and professional transformation in more than 25 years of his professional career as a life coach.

Arfeen is reportedly set to enter the show with his wife Sara.