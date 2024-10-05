Dengue Cases Surge In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Total Tally Reaches 1,081

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The spread of the dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified, with the total number of affected individuals reaching 1,081 this year. According to the department, 79 new cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the current number of active cases in the province to 436.

Among these, 24 patients have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. The most affected regions include Peshawar with 305 cases, Abbottabad reporting 132, Hangu with 115 cases, and Mansehra with 92 confirmed cases.

Health authorities have also confirmed two deaths caused by the dengue virus so far. They have urged the public to take necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading further, emphasizing the importance of measures such as using mosquito repellents, eliminating stagnant water, and maintaining cleanliness in homes and surrounding areas.