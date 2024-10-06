(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) TEHRAN – Archaeological excavations are set to resume in the ancient region of Rey, Iran, after years of inactivity, according to Qadir Afrovand, Director of the Rey National Heritage Base. The digs will take place at two important sites: Rashkan Fortress and Cheshmeh-Ali Mound, both central to the region's 8,000-year history.

This marks the first excavation at Rashkan Fortress in 17 years and at Cheshmeh-Ali in 25 years. The projects will run until November 20, with Shahid Beheshti University leading the research at Cheshmeh-Ali and Afrovand overseeing the work at Rashkan. The report was shared by Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS .

Afrovand credited the collaborative efforts of the National and World Heritage Department, Tehran's Cultural Heritage Office, and the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute for enabling the excavations. He expressed optimism about the scientific collaboration with Shahid Beheshti University, one of Iran's top archaeological teams.

Rey, one of the oldest cities on the central Iranian plateau, holds significant historical importance. Mentioned in Zoroastrian texts, the Bible, and classical literature, Rey showcases a rich cultural and civilizational legacy.