Iran Exports Nanotechnology Products To 50 Countries

Iran's nanotechnology sector has experienced significant growth, with exports of nanoproducts tripling over the past three years, according to ParsToday, a partner of TV BRICS .

The country now exports its nanoproducts to 50 countries, with total exports exceeding US$69 million, according to the Secretary of the Special Headquarters for Nano Development.

Iran ranks among the top countries in the world in terms of publications and products in the field of nanotechnology.

Russia is one of the key markets for Iranian nanoproducts, with Russia spending approximately US$6 million on Iranian products. Other countries to which Iranian nanoproducts are exported include Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

Experts believe that these figures demonstrate Iran's substantial investment in nanotechnology development and its potential to create new markets and stimulate economic growth.