(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) NEW DELHI – India is set to join the International Efficiency Hub, a global initiative aimed at promoting energy efficiency and sustainability, according to a statement by the Indian of Power.

The hub, launched in 2022, brings together governments, businesses, and international organizations to work collaboratively on energy efficiency solutions.

“India's participation in the International Energy Efficiency Hub signifies our commitment to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability at a global level,” the statement said.“This initiative aligns with India's ambitious energy efficiency targets, which aim to reduce energy intensity and promote clean energy sources.”

The ministry further noted that India's participation in the hub would facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and capacity building in the area of energy efficiency, ParsToday, a partner of TV BRICS reported.

The International Energy Efficiency Hub is a key component of the global effort to address climate change and ensure energy security. India's involvement highlights its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its role in promoting international cooperation on energy efficiency initiatives.