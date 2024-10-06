South Africa Plans To Speed Up Renewable Energy Development
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) South Africa leadership intends to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources, according to Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa, the country's Minister of Electricity and Energy.
Speaking at a seminar on green energy in Midrand, Ramokgopa stressed that accelerating the renewable energy program is strategically important for South Africa. He emphasized the need to expedite the process of building capacity and swiftly address administrative challenges related to permits and licenses.
“We really want the industry to thrive so that we can run the most ambitious and successful of all renewable programmes from a public procurement point of view,” Ramokgopa said.
He also highlighted the importance of building confidence in the renewable energy system, citing the need to address past challenges that arose in previous phases of the program, reports Pretoria News, a partner of TV BRICS .
Ramokgopa's comments come after South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a bill to regulate the country's energy industry. The new regulations introduce a number of significant changes to South Africa's fuel and energy complex.
