SCCI Wants Hurdles To Af-Pak Trade Removed

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have come to a halt after imposition of a new levy by the provincial government, says a business leader.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and (SCCI) chief Fazal Moqeem Khan feared exports from KP could shift to other provinces if the two percent cess was not retracted immediately.

Speaking to a delegation of KP's Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) led by SCCI executive member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Moqeem Khan urged the authorities to withdraw the tax without any delay.

He noted the levy was not only adversely affecting exports but also inflicted massive financial losses on businesspeople.

The SCCI chief urged the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for facilitating businesses, trade and exports.

Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI)'s senior leader Ziaul Haq Sarhadi highlighted hurdles to Pak-Afghan mutual trade and transit trade

Moqeem also demanded the revival of the cargo train service between Peshawar and Karachi and Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA).

