Housing Ministry To Grant Incentives For Operating Commercial Stores In New Alamein Year-Round

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny held a meeting on Saturday evening at the New Alamein City Authority's headquarters with officials from City Edge Developments. The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the delivery rates of residential units across various projects for buyers in New Alamein City.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed proposals for incentives to operate commercial stores year-round in main thoroughfares, the heritage city, and other areas within New Alamein City. This approach aims to transform New Alamein into a livable city throughout the year, rather than just during the summer season. The initiative seeks to enhance attraction factors and increase occupancy rates by continuously providing various services.

The minister also reviewed the company's marketing rates for some projects owned by the New Urban Communities Authority, both in New Alamein City and other residential, commercial, administrative, and recreational projects executed by the authority.

El-Sherbiny highlighted the importance of adhering to the specified timelines for marketing plans, continuously monitoring and evaluating them to achieve the desired goals and maximize the benefits from the units held by the authority, thereby maximizing financial returns.



