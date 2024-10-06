Brazil Anticipates New Opportunities For Agribusiness From Xi Jinping's Upcoming Visit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazilian authorities are optimistic that the upcoming state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to South America in November will open new opportunities for the nation's agribusiness sector.

Xi Jinping's trip will be his third visit to Brazil, following visits in 2014 and 2019, as well as a previous visit before his rise to leadership. This is reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS .

Xi Jinping visit is expected to symbolize the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries through official ceremonies, while also emphasizing the importance of growing trade between them, despite recent reductions in investment.

“Relations with China are at an all-time high, creating a favourable environment for strengthening agricultural partnerships,” noted Acting Agriculture Minister Roberto Perosa.

Brazil, known for its robust agricultural production capacity, views China as a strategic partner for both raw material exports and the development of technologies aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of agribusiness.

Among Brazil's key requests is the approval for exporting products such as bone-in beef, beef crackling, and peanut flour, which could play a vital role in diversifying exports and meeting China's growing demand.

In addition to these items, negotiations are underway for over a dozen other products, including sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame seeds, and fishmeal.

It is anticipated that several agreements will be formalized during Xi Jinping's visit, further fostering trade relations between the two countries.