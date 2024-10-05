Tech Mahindra Foundation Launches Tech Mahindra SMART Academy For Digital Technologies In Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Tech Mahindra Foundation, in collaboration with the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and AT&T Global Services India Pvt. Ltd. (AGNSI), have set up the SMART Academy for Digital Technologies in Delhi. The SMART Academy was inaugurated on October 4, 2024.





Founded in 2006, Tech Mahindra Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Tech Mahindra Limited, working extensively towards the vision of 'Empowerment through Education' in Education and Employability, with a strong focus on women empowerment and disability.





The Chief Guest for the occasion was Mr. Arun Karna, MD & CEO, AT&T Global Network Services India. Mr. M. Nasim Haider, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, was the Guest of Honor, and the inauguration function was presided over by Prof. M. Shakeel, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia. Prof. Rihan Khan Suri, Director, CIE, JMI, Prof. Mini S. Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia. Mr. Chetan Kapoor, CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation, and Mr. Sajid Ali, COO, Tech Mahindra Foundation, were also present at the inauguration, along with distinguished guests from the industry and academia.





Prof. M. Shakeel, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, shared his thoughts on the momentous occasion of the Academy launch.“The need for new age skills and developing the entrepreneurship mindset focussing on enhancing the employability of the country's youth is of extreme importance. This intervention makes high-quality training, designed for the sector, accessible to the underserved youth. We at Jamia Millia Islamia are happy to contribute to the overall economic growth and progress of the country,” said Prof. Shakeel .





The Tech Mahindra SMART Academy focuses on offering intensive, high-quality vocational courses to equip India's youth with the right skills and knowledge to become an integral part of the allied healthcare services, digital technologies, and logistics ecosystems. The SMART Academy for Digital Technologies will provide quality education through career-oriented certificate courses like Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, AWS re/Start, Java Full Stack Development, PHP Full Stack Development, UI/UX Development, and more. The Academy will also train students in foundational courses such as English, IT, soft skills, and personality development to help them become job-ready before completing their respective courses. The SMART Digital Technologies Academies are already operational in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.





Mr. Arun Karna, MD & CEO, AT&T Global Network Services India , said,“With its diverse and young talent pool and thriving start-up ecosystem, India has the potential to bring about significant global transformation. Together with Jamia Millia Islamia and Tech Mahindra Foundation, we are reimagining the skilling ecosystem to empower the next generation of workers with the necessary tools to build a sustainable future. The SMART Academy for Digital Technologies is an important addition to equip our youth with advanced skills and promote a culture of innovation that facilitates our brightest minds to dream, explore, and create.”





Adding to the initiative, Mr. Chetan Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra Foundation , said,“We align all our initiatives with market trends and nurture youth accordingly. Our course offerings interweave new-age technologies with the requisite soft skills and personality development."





Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG initiatives globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with the goal of driving positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.





Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) is a significant contributor to JMI's innovative ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurial thinking and skills development through key initiatives like the Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) and the SMART Academy for Digital Technologies and Entrepreneurship. These centres offer hands-on training, mentorship, and support to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. The Design Innovation Centre (DIC) further strengthens this ecosystem by driving creative problem-solving and product development.





Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has achieved an impressive milestone by securing the 3rd rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 in India. This recognition reflects JMI's commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic development. The University has distinguished itself across various domains, including science, social sciences, humanities, and professional disciplines. The rise in rankings underscores its dynamic approach to education, focused on nurturing the next generation of leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs.