Alia Bhatt Is A ‘Beast’, She Is Absolutely Fearless, Says Actor Jason Tham

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Jason Tham, who will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in“Jigra”, described the as a beast. He said when it comes to scenes, the star is absolutely fearless.

On working in filmmaker Vasan Bala's movie, Jason said:”I am playing the role of a gangster. There's a whole sequence where I am intimidating Alia and we have this face off. Even though it's a cameo role, as soon as I heard Vasan Bala sir is directing, I jumped in. I really wanted to work with him.”

Heaping praise on the actress, Jason added:“And if I can define Alia in one word it has to be, 'Beast'. When it comes to scenes, she is absolutely fearless. A true professional and a director's actor. You'll be amazed by her ability to switch on and off.”

“I've always admired her work and sharing space with her was quite challenging as she was outstanding.”

Talking about director Vasan Bala, who has directed films like“Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”,“Monica, O My Darling”, Jason said it is a dream come true for him.

”Vasan sir is a visionary, and an actor's dream, he lets you improvise to get the best out of the scene. He also has many quirky suggestions that elevates the scene. I'm fortunate to be part of this project. Moreover, his friendly and approachable nature made the entire experience even more exciting,“ he said.

Set to release on October 11,“Jigra” also stars Vedang Raina. The film revolves around a young woman named Satya, who had a difficult childhood and now only has one person left in her life-her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail. In the film, Alia's character transforms into a hero and attempts to break him out of prison and bring him to safety.