Casio Brings Its Latest Drops From G-SHOCK At India's First-Ever Anime & Exhibition Fusion Mela! Mela! Anime Japan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 26, 2024: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Casio Computer Japan, is proud to participate at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, taking place on 28th and 29th September 2024 at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. This event, supported by several prominent Japanese brands, celebrates the world of anime and Japanese culture and marks the country's First-Ever Anime & Fusion.



As part of the festival, Casio will set up a specially curated booth showcasing its exclusive range from G-SHOCK. The booth is designed by renowned anime artist Jazyl Homavazir, whose captivating works have earned him numerous awards, including recognition for the longest-running serialized Indian webcomic. Jazyl's unique booth design will tell two compelling stories: the origin story behind the creation of brand G-SHOCK, and an anime-inspired battle where a villain attempts to destroy the G-SHOCK Manga watch, highlighting G-SHOCK's core attribute of Absolute Toughness.



The Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Manga series, GA-2100MNG-2A and GA-2100MNG-7A, revered and loved by fans worldwide and across India, will make a much-anticipated return and will be available for purchase for just two days at the event. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to get their hands on other Limited-Edition drops, collaboration models, iconic styles, as well as the latest launches such as the GBM-2100 series from the G-STEEL range, all available at the event.



Alongside the watch displays, Casio will host an interactive engagement zone featuring the popular reflex-testing game, Batak. Attendees can participate once a day, and the highest scorer will have a chance to win a G-SHOCK watch.



The Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! promises to be a lively celebration of culture, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect with their passion for anime and Japanese culture.



About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.



In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.



Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

