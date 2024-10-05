PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai's First Underground Metro Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai News: Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai's First Underground Metro, the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around ₹14,120 crore. PM Modi also took a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

PM Modi flagged off a metro service scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR in the western part of Mumbai.

During the journey, PM Modi also interacted with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.