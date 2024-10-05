Turkish Benchmark Stock Index Sees Positive Gains at Week's End

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock closed the week at 9,109.34 points, marking a notable increase of 2.37% from the previous day's close. The BIST 100 index began the trading session at 8,953.20 points and saw a gain of 211.11 points by the end of the day. This positive momentum reflects a robust performance in the market, suggesting a renewed confidence among investors.



Throughout the day, the index experienced fluctuations, with a low of 8,850.42 points and a peak reaching 9,109.34 points. The trading session was characterized by broad participation, as 85 recorded gains, while only 11 saw declines. This widespread improvement indicates a favorable sentiment across various sectors of the market.



The total transaction volume for the day was substantial, reaching 78 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to approximately $2.29 billion. The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 index stood at 7.9 trillion liras, or about $232.06 billion, highlighting its significance within the Turkish economy and attracting investor interest.



In the broader economic landscape, the USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.2495 as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 37.5500 and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.8745. Meanwhile, commodities also showed activity, with the price of gold per ounce reaching $2,662.50, and Brent crude oil priced around $78.30 per barrel. These figures reflect ongoing trends in the global market that could influence future trading conditions in Türkiye.

