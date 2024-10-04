French Prime Minister Calls For Stricter Immigration Policies And Tighter Border Controls

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) French Prime Michel Barnier emphasized the need for stricter immigration policies during Tuesday's speech to the French parliament. Barnier called for facilitating the detention of migrants in administrative centers and conditioning the issuance of visas on the provision of consular passports.

This stance aligns with the policies of many European countries that have recently taken steps to reduce immigration and limit asylum rights.

Due to specific and economic conditions, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia often face challenges in issuing consular passports. The new French Prime Minister aims to pressure these countries to cooperate more in issuing passports and facilitate the return of their citizens.

These remarks are consistent with those made by France's Interior Minister, who has spoken about renegotiating agreements regarding the entry of Algerian citizens into the country. France asserts that receiving consular passports allows it to confirm the identity and nationality of individuals and prevent misuse of the immigration and asylum systems.

The French Prime Minister is also advocating for an easier process of detaining foreigners living illegally in France. He seeks to extend the duration of their detention to ensure sufficient time for their deportation and make the expulsion process more efficient.

The French official also announced plans for tighter border controls and more effective methods for reviewing asylum requests. He stressed that France would maintain its border controls as long as necessary and would introduce new reforms to the Schengen Code.

These reforms would allow member states to tighten their border controls under specific circumstances or temporarily apply additional checks due to security threats or humanitarian crises.

The French government's push for stricter immigration controls reflects a growing trend among European countries to tighten their borders and manage migration more effectively. By linking visa issuance to the provision of consular passports and improving deportation efficiency, France aims to address both security concerns and the misuse of its asylum system.

However, the success of these policies largely depends on the cooperation of countries like Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, which may face internal challenges in complying with France's demands. Enhanced border controls and Schengen reforms could further solidify Europe's stance on immigration in response to ongoing security and humanitarian pressures.

