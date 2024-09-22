Elon Musk asks Tylor Swift`s hand in marriage

(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made headlines by humorously proposing to father a child with pop sensation Taylor Swift and vowing to protect her cats. This playful offer came shortly after Swift publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming United States presidential race.



In a recent Instagram post to her 280 million followers, the 34-year-old showcased a photo of herself holding a cat and humorously referred to herself as a “Childless Cat Lady.” This remark appeared to be a retort to J.D. Vance, who is running alongside Republican candidate Donald Trump. Vance previously criticized the Democratic leadership, implying that it was controlled by "childless cat ladies."



Musk responded to Swift's post with a tongue-in-cheek comment on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”



Since the year 2000, Musk has fathered at least 12 children with three different women, though he faced personal tragedies, including the death of one child in infancy. He has also made headlines for his controversial statements, including his vow to “destroy the woke mind virus” following his child’s transition.



In addition to his musings about fatherhood, Musk has openly endorsed Trump and even expressed interest in serving as a "government efficiency czar" in Trump’s potential administration.



Swift's endorsement of Harris came after a Tuesday evening debate with Trump, where she described Harris as “a steady-handed, gifted leader.” Swift emphasized that the US could achieve more under calm leadership rather than chaos. This endorsement was not unexpected, as Swift had previously supported the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2020 election.



However, Swift’s recent social media post led to a noticeable loss of followers, sparking rumors that many of her fans, known as 'Swifties,' may now lean toward Trump. This development adds another layer of complexity to the intersection of celebrity and politics as the election season heats up.

