Foundry Market To Grow By USD 23.70 Billion (2024-2028), With AI-Driven Insights On Technology Upgrades Boosting Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Foundry Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 23.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

13.89% during the forecast period. Focus on upgrades

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

institute of indian foundrymen (IIF) in-plant training program. However,

environmental issues leading to increasing environmental cost poses a challenge - Key market players include A Cast Foundry, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Iron Works P Ltd., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CALMET, Cooper Corp., DCM Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Jayaswal Neco Industries

Ltd., JSW Group, Kalyani Group, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Menon and Menod Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Sanmar Group. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foundry market in india 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Foundry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 23706.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.12 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India Key companies profiled A Cast Foundry, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Iron Works P Ltd., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CALMET, Cooper Corp., DCM Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Jayaswal Neco Industries

Ltd., JSW Group, Kalyani Group, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Menon and Menod Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Sanmar Group

Market Driver

The Indian Institute of Foundry (IIF) is dedicated to enhancing skills in the foundry industry through education and training. In Kolkata, IIF operates a center for skill development, offering a modular training program equivalent to a foundry technology degree, recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). IIF conducts technical seminars with the help of its 26 chapters across India, providing exposure to industry best practices and latest technology. The Kolhapur chapter collaborates with the local government and polytechnic institute to offer skill development programs. IIF's in-plant training program, Yogyata Vikas, provides doorstep training for workmen in eight languages, with trainers from the industry. Ten modules cover basic topics, and training is flexible and convenient for foundries. IIF members pay USD150 per day plus service tax, while non-members pay USD225 per day plus service tax. Foundries provide facilities and bear expenses for trainers and accommodations. A maximum of 25 workmen can participate per program. Such initiatives are essential for the growth of the foundry market in India.



Foundry Market Trends: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Lead the Way The foundry industry is witnessing significant trends that are shaping its future. Energy efficiency and sustainable practices are at the forefront, with lightweight materials like aluminum gaining popularity in sectors such as electric vehicles and aerospace. Advanced manufacturing techniques, including casting processes and metal castings , are being adopted for precision and customization. OEMs in industries like electronics, construction, and industrial machinery are demanding green foundry practices, leading to the implementation of pollution control technologies. Sustainability is also driving the adoption of 3D printing and AI in casting designs. Aluminum, non-ferrous, ductile iron, gray iron, and steel castings are in high demand due to their strength and durability. The aerospace and automotive sectors are major consumers, with direct and indirect employment opportunities increasing. Environmental regulations are pushing the industry towards outsourcing to foundries with advanced technologies and expertise. Precision casting and electrical foundries are also gaining traction, with the Internet of Things and customization driving innovation.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The Indian foundry market is facing challenges due to increasing government regulations on waste disposal from foundries. Most Indian foundries are

MSMEs with limited market capitalization, making it difficult for them to invest in waste recycling technologies and comply with new regulations. Foundries produce harmful gases and solid waste, primarily from non-ferrous and steel metals, which contain cadmium, lead, zinc, and other hazardous elements. Cupola furnaces contribute significantly to air pollution. To mitigate environmental concerns, the government and industry associations have established rules and guidelines. These include safe handling of pollutants, proper disposal of hazardous waste, and water recycling. Foundries are upgrading to efficient induction furnaces and gas-fired furnaces to minimize pollution. Additionally, the development of waste reduction products, minimizing negative environmental impact, and enhancing process efficiency through right-first-time production are encouraged. However, upgrading to these efficient processes and technologies involves substantial costs, making it challenging for small foundries to compete in the market due to low profit margins and increased capital investment. These factors may hinder the growth of the Indian foundry market during the forecast period. Foundry Market Overview: The foundry industry faces various challenges in today's business landscape. Sustainability is a major concern with the need for green foundry practices and pollution control technologies. Customization is essential for meeting diverse client needs, leading to an increase in customized casting solutions like Gray Iron Castin , NonFerrous Casting, Ductile Iron Casting, Steel Casting, Malleable Casting, Die casting, and Sand casting. Outsourcing and automation through industrial machinery, including electrical and construction equipment, are vital for cost savings and efficiency. Large foundries are adopting automation, robotics, and digitalization to stay competitive. Environmental regulations impact Ferrous Foundries and Non-Ferrous Foundries alike, driving the adoption of advanced pollution control technologies. The construction sector is a significant consumer of casting products, from Metal alloys to Foundry chemicals. Trade shows and investment casting provide opportunities for businesses to showcase their innovative casting solutions and expand their network. Staying updated on the latest trends, such as precision casting and direct/indirect employment, is crucial for success in the foundry market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This foundry market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive

1.2 Electrical and construction

1.3 Industrial machinery

1.4 Agriculture 1.5 Others



2.1 Gray iron casting

2.2 Non-ferrous casting

2.3 Ductile iron casting

2.4 Steel casting 2.5 Malleable casting

3.1 APAC

1.1

Automotive- The Indian auto components industry has witnessed growth since 2010, driven by a resilient end-user market, improved consumer sentiment, and a revived financial system. This sector contributes approximately 7% to India's GDP and provides employment to nearly 20 million people. A stable government framework, rising purchasing power, a vast domestic market, and continuous infrastructure development make India an attractive investment destination. In 2023, India produced over 25.5 million vehicles, and by April 2024, the production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles surpassed 2.35 million units. However, regulatory changes, such as the shift to BS-VI emission norms, are projected to influence the industry. Vehicle prices have risen due to the adoption of new emission technologies. The demand for lighter automobiles has boosted the usage of non-ferrous metals in automobile manufacturing. Furthermore, the expanding middle class in India has fueled automobile production growth. The automobile industry accounts for over 40% of India's 10-12 million tons per annum casting capacity. Given the industry's ongoing trends, the Indian foundry market is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Foundry Market: A Thriving Industry of Metal Castings The foundry market is a dynamic and diverse industry that encompasses various processes such as Ferrous Foundries and Non-Ferrous Foundries, including Sand Casting, Die Casting, and various types of Casting Designs like Gray Iron Casting, Ductile Iron Casting, Malleable Casting, and NonFerrous Casting. This sector caters to numerous industries, including Construction, Aerospace, Electronics, and Industrial Machinery. Large foundries play a significant role in producing Metal Castings for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and various sectors. The Construction sector benefits from foundry products in infrastructure development, while the Aerospace industry relies on high-precision castings for aircraft components. The Electronics industry utilizes foundry-produced castings in various applications, from consumer electronics to telecommunications infrastructure. The advent of 3D printing and the Internet of Things (IoT) has introduced new opportunities for foundries in prototyping and custom manufacturing. Direct and Indirect Employment in the foundry sector is substantial, with numerous jobs available in design, production, and maintenance roles. The industry continues to evolve, adapting to technological advancements and market demands.

Market Research Overview

Foundries are essential manufacturing hubs producing metal castings through various processes such as Ferrous (iron-based) and Non-Ferrous (aluminum, zinc, etc.) foundries. Die casting, sand casting, investment casting, and other techniques shape molten metal into desired forms. The construction sector, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other industries rely on large foundries for components. Automation and robotics are transforming foundries, with digitalization and green practices enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability. Metal alloys are crucial, with lightweight materials like aluminum gaining prominence in electric vehicles. Trade shows showcase foundry chemicals, casting products, and advanced manufacturing techniques. Energy efficiency, sustainable practices, and pollution control technologies are crucial. Sustainability, customization, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are shaping the future. Outsourcing, precision casting, and OEM partnerships are common. Green foundry practices, 3D printing, casting designs, and artificial intelligence are also trending. Direct and indirect employment opportunities are significant, with environmental regulations driving innovation. Industries like electrical, construction, and industrial machinery utilize various casting processes, including Gray Iron Casting, NonFerrous Casting, Ductile Iron Casting, Steel Casting, and Malleable Casting.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Electrical And Construction



Industrial Machinery



Agriculture

Others

Type



Gray Iron Casting



Non-ferrous Casting



Ductile Iron Casting



Steel Casting

Malleable Casting

Geography APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED