Mrunal Thakur Has A Filmy Moment On Her ‘Good Hair Day’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur had a very“filmy moment” due to the wind while having a good hair day.

Mrunal took to Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself. In the clip, the actress, who is currently shooting in Uttarakhand with Siddhant Chaturvedi for an upcoming yet-untitled romantic film, was seen dressed in an orange bodycon top paired with jeans.

The actress was standing next to some greens and was trying to manage her long black tresses as the wind blew past her hair.

For the caption, she wrote:“Good hair day.”

The actress last month at the 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) won the Best Performance - Female (Telugu) for her portrayal of Yashna in the hit film“Hi Nanna”.

She had said that playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed her to explore the depths of love and emotion.

Mrunal added:“I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine; it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in“Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and“Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show“Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like“Arjun”,“Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in“Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series“Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like“Super 30”,“Batla House”,“Dhamaka”,“Sita Ramam”,“Pippa” and“The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller“Kalki 2898 AD”. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.