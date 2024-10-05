Qatar Foundation's Vision For Prioritizing Inclusivity And Innovation Unveiled At Education Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The annual Pre-University Education Forum focused on the significance of inclusivity and innovation in education, unveiling the key priorities for the future vision of QF's Pre-University Education, as well as Qatar Foundation's primary objectives in fostering educational growth within the community.

At the forum, Abeer Al Khalifa, President of PUE at Qatar Foundation (QF), announced the future educational vision of Qatar Foundation schools extending to 2040:“Given the rapid changes and challenges we encounter, our goal is to develop a diverse range of cognitive and skill-based programs. We are particularly focused on life and social skills, aiming to create new opportunities for students with special educational needs while also empowering gifted individuals.

“Recognizing the growing demand for the programs we provide, our future vision includes expanding our educational programs across more regions of Qatar, ensuring that we reach as many beneficiaries as possible.”

Al Khalifa stressed that these initiatives are vital for supporting the ongoing mission of inclusivity in education. She urged PUE members to“Continue to present ideas that uplift and support our students, ensuring we create an inclusive and comprehensive learning environment tailored to the diverse needs of every individual,” and expressed her gratitude to those who volunteered to support the Palestinian community evacuated to Qatar.

“Your contributions have alleviated their hardships and brought light to their lives. You embody the spirit of social responsibility and demonstrate the importance of standing with the Palestinian cause and championing humanitarian efforts.”

In recognizing the achievements of the past year, the forum honoured individuals for their hard work and dedication. Four awards were presented to several PUE teachers and staff, which included the Outstanding Teacher Award, Outstanding Practitioner Award, Outstanding Team Award, and Outstanding Student Award. Additionally, individuals with the longest years of service at Qatar Foundation schools were also honoured.

Al Khalifa highlighting the crucial role of teachers and educators in the success of Pre-University Education saying that, "Our achievements are a testament to your unwavering commitment and dedication. You are the pillars upon which our educational journey stands, and it is through your tireless efforts that this success is realized.

“Your dedication has evolved into more than just an academic pursuit; it has become a gateway to creativity, innovation, and discovery. This past year has been filled with groundbreaking initiatives, programs, and achievements that have enriched the educational experience for all our students.”

Al Khalifa concluded by encouraging teachers to inspire their students to embrace global citizenship and sustainable education.“We all share the responsibility to be agents of positive change. Together, let's ensure education transforms lives and reaches underserved communities worldwide.” She added,“With your commitment, we will build on our achievements and strive for greater successes that will shape the future of our generations and our nation.”