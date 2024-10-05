Tarun Chugh Fires Back At Kumari Selja, Says Cong Left With ‘Tainted’ Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh responded sharply to leader Kumari Selja's scathing remarks during a recent rally and claimed that the grand old party was left with tainted leaders only.

Chugh's sharp retort comes amid the ongoing Haryana Assembly elections, where both parties are vying for control.

At a recent election rally, Selja criticised the BJP, claiming that the party lacked both a proper strategy (neeti) and capable leadership (neta). She called for the BJP in Haryana to be uprooted and strong support for Congress to form the next state government.

Speaking to IANS, Chugh said, "The Congress party is left with only tainted leaders and people no longer want to see their faces. Whenever people see Congress leaders, they remember the corruption that the party has done."

He specifically pointed to alleged corruption in job allocations, land scams, and mistreatment of farmers while also recalling instances of violence against Dalits during the Congress party's rule in Haryana.

Confident of the BJP's third consecutive term in Haryana, the BJP National General Secretary added, "The people of Haryana are ready to give a strong response to this tainted leadership."

As voting commenced on Saturday for Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly, with 2.03 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,031 candidates, the BJP remains confident of a strong showing.

"We are winning and forming the government for the third time with a big margin," Chugh reiterated after casting his vote in his hometown, Mirzapur. "People have rejected the 'politics of lies' of the Congress."

The 2024 elections in Haryana have seen intense campaigning from both the Congress and BJP, both contesting 89 seats. High-profile candidates include outgoing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, and several other prominent figures from both parties.

Polling for the assembly is taking place across 20,632 booths amid tight security and will continue until 6 p.m. While Congress is banking on strong anti-incumbency, the BJP is relying on its performance and achievements over the past decade to secure another term in power.

