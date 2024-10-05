Rajasthan Deputy CM's Son Fined Rs 7,000 For Violating Traffic Rules

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) Days after a showed Rajasthan Deputy Chief and Minister Prem Chand Bairwa's son Chinmay Kumar Bairwa violating the traffic rules, the state Transport Department has finally imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on him.

The Regional Transport Officer has issued a challan against Chinmay for driving at high speed, not wearing a seat belt and making a reel.

Besides Chinmay, a fine has also been imposed on the vehicle owner, Kartikay Bhardwaj, son of leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj, for making unauthorised changes in the vehicle.

A notice has been sent to Chinmay and Kartik Bhardwaj and a reply has been sought within seven days. A fine of Rs 7,000 each has been imposed on both.

The department has issued a challan for vehicle number RJ 19-1C-1394 and its Registration Certificate will also be seized.

Rs 1,000 challan was issued for driving at high speed, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seat belt and Rs 5,000 for making unauthorised changes in the vehicle.

The video of Bairwa's son driving without a seat belt and making a reel went viral a few days back. In the video, a police vehicle could be seen following the jeep Chinamay was driving for his security. After the reel went viral, the Deputy CM was in the eye of the storm.

After the incident, Bairwa made a statement favouring his son.

Bairwa said, "I am fortunate that PM Narendra Modi deputed me as Deputy CM of the state. Now, after I become the Deputy CM, if someone asks my son to sit in his car, he gets to see luxury cars. There is nothing wrong with it."

He said that his son was innocent and he had not flouted any laws.

The Transport Department was criticised for not taking action even after the traffic rules were violated, after which challans were issued against offenders.