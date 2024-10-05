Two Dead As Fire Burns Down Hostel In Canada's Montreal

(MENAFN- IANS) Ottawa, Oct 5 (IANS) A major fire broke out in a hostel building in Old Montreal Canada, killing at least two people, local reported.

Montreal said the fire, which started around 2 a.m. on Friday morning in the building at the corner of Notre-Dame and Bonsecours streets, is suspicious in nature, and the cause remains unknown.

The fire completely destroyed the three-storey, 100-year-old building which housed the hostel called Le 402 on the second and third floors and a restaurant on the main floor, the reports said, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a news Friday afternoon, police said they could not confirm the number of deaths as investigators didn't yet have access to the scene.

According to CBC News, municipal tax records show the owner of the building is Emile-Haim Benamor, who in 2021 requested a permit to build a "20-room hotel" there. The same person also owned the building on Place D'Youville in Old Montreal where seven people died in a fire in March 2023.