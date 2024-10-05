Khattar Expresses Confidence In BJP Victory Amid Good Voter Turnout In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Panipat, Oct 5 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects of securing a victory in the Assembly elections.

He pointed to the significant voter turnout as a key indicator of support for the party, highlighting the increasing number of people casting their ballots across various constituencies.

Speaking to persons in Panipat, Khattar emphasised that the bustling activity at polling booths, especially in the Karnal and Panipat districts, reflects strong public backing for the BJP.

"The long queues and the enthusiasm of voters clearly show that the BJP is receiving the majority of votes," he stated, adding that this trend positions the party to form the government for a third-consecutive term.

The former Chief Minister underscored the importance of high voter turnout in ensuring a decisive win, remarking,“The better the voting, the stronger the victory for democracy.”

Khattar, who cast his own vote early in the morning in Karnal, urged all voters to exercise their right to vote, encouraging BJP workers to mobilise and assist voters in reaching polling stations.

Addressing speculation surrounding Opposition parties, Khattar dismissed Congress leader Kumari Selja's claim of becoming the Chief Minister if the Congress wins, questioning the party's internal unity and ability to agree on a leader.

Khattar further clarified that if the BJP wins, Nayab Singh Saini, the party's current face in the elections and a candidate from the Ladwa constituency, would take over as Chief Minister.

Saini succeeded Khattar as Chief Minister in March, as part of a leadership transition, marking the latter's departure after a 9.5-year tenure.

Khattar reiterated his faith in the electorate and urged people to trust the democratic process. "Don't believe what the Opposition says, or even what I say. Trust the people and the outcome of their votes. If voting goes well, it's not just a BJP victory, it's a victory for democracy itself."