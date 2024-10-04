Optical Imaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The optical imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $2.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data analytics and image processing, consumer electronics integration, cost reduction and accessibility, academic and research institutes, industrial applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Optical Imaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The optical imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare industry evolution, rise in chronic and age-related diseases, non-invasive and minimally invasive imaging demand, biophotonics advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Optical Imaging Market

Rising ageing population is expected to propel the growth of the optical imaging market. The geriatric population refers to a population of people aged 65 and older. The optical imaging technology offers great flexibility owing to its high resolution and multispectral potential, which helps in the diagnosis and treatment of atherosclerosis and related diseases in the geriatric population. Optical imaging techniques use non-ionizing radiation, keeping the adverse effects of radiation in check, causing increased adoption in hospitals for treating older people.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Optical Imaging Market Growth?

Key players in the market include St. Jude Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Topcon Corporation, Bioptigen Inc., Canon Inc., Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Optovue Inc., Headwall Photonics Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Imalux Corporation, Infraredx Inc., Bruker Corporation, ChemImage Corporation, Cytoviva Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, Santec Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thorlabs Inc., Tomophase Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Axsun Technologies, Bioptics Inc., Andor Technology Ltd., Abberior Instruments GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Optical Imaging Market Size?

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the optical imaging market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

How Is The Global Optical Imaging Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Imaging Systems, Cameras, Software, Other Products

2) By Application: Pathological Imaging, Intra-operative Imaging

3) By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Optical Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Optical Imaging Market Definition

Optical imaging refers to a method for non-invasive investigation of cellular and molecular structures in the living body. The exceptional characteristics of photons help the imaging process generate comprehensive and precise images of smaller structures, from cells and molecules to bigger structures like tissues and organs.

Optical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global optical imaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Optical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on optical imaging market size, optical imaging market drivers and trends and optical imaging market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

