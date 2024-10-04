Cameo Kitchens Celebrates 40 Years Of Craftsmanship And Design Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cameo Kitchens and Fine Cabinetry , a leading name in custom kitchen and cabinetry design, is celebrating a remarkable 40 years of excellence. Since its founding in 1983, Cameo Kitchens has been an integral part of Toronto's luxury design landscape, contributing to some of the most prestigious homes and condominiums in the Greater Toronto Area.Under the leadership of Marwan Rizek, Cameo Kitchens has grown from a small workshop into a thriving company employing 60 skilled professionals. Their craftsmanship and attention to detail have made Cameo a trusted collaborator for some of Toronto's most renowned architects, designers and developers, known for creating customized designs that blend innovation with timeless aesthetics.Reflecting on Cameo's four decades of excellence, Marwan Rizek remarked:“I'm truly grateful for the 40 years of our success and look forward to continuing our legacy. Working with the best designers, architects and builders in the city allows us to be at the forefront because we are working with the best of the best in the industry.”Cameo's work can be found in some of the city's most iconic residential developments . Among their many contributions is 4 The Kingsway, where they partnered with North Drive Investments Inc., architect Richard Wengle and designer Brian Gluckstein to create bespoke kitchens that seamlessly integrate with the building's neoclassical style. At 10 Prince Arthur, a project developed by North Drive, Cameo collaborated with Michael London, Janet Rosenberg and Richard Wengle to craft high-end cabinetry that reflects the sophistication of Yorkville. Cameo's contributions to Forest Hill Private Residences, developed by Altree Developments and designed by U31, highlight the company's ability to merge modern luxury with timeless craftsmanship. Other notable projects include Charbonnel by Treasure Hill Homes, Avenue & Park by Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners, as well as the elegant 321 Davenport by Alterra Developments, each showcasing Cameo's dedication to elevating modern living through bespoke craftsmanship and timeless design.Zev Mandelbaum, principal and CEO of Altree Developments, remarked:“I've been working with Marwan on the most incredible, iconic project - Forest Hill Private Residences. When it comes to doing incredible projects, there is no one like Marwan. It's been a great 40 years for Cameo, and I wish them many more years of success.”To celebrate this milestone, Cameo Kitchens hosted a private dinner on September 25, 2024, at the Vintage Conservatory in Yorkville, attended by long-standing collaborators and key figures in the industry. The event, marketed and planned by Dolce Media Group , brought together some of the industry's finest, including Richard Wengle, Michael London, Shari Lerner, Marla Nazzicone, Harvey Wise and Robin Nadel, among many others, all of whom have been instrumental in Cameo's growth and success. The evening was filled with expressions of gratitude, shared memories and exciting conversations about the future of kitchen design.As Cameo Kitchens looks ahead, it remains focused on delivering design excellence through collaboration and craftsmanship. Their ability to create bespoke solutions while maintaining a commitment to innovation and quality ensures the company will continue to play a vital role in shaping Toronto's luxury living spaces for years to come.

