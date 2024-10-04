Cinc Syrskyi Discusses Situation On Frontline With American Generals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a phone conversation with the Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and the Commander of U.S. Command, General Timothy Haugh.

Syrskyi posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief informed his colleagues about the operational situation along the front line and the challenges Ukrainian face during the defensive operation in certain areas of the front.

Syrskyi noted that Russian invaders continue to conduct active offensive operations, utilizing their advantage in the air and long-range firepower. In this context, he emphasized the importance of timely delivery of weapons and military equipment that has already been planned for transfer from partners.

Syrskyi also highlighted the necessity of enhancing cooperation in the cyber domain between the relevant specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the United States to protect military communication and information systems.

"Today, it is important for us to use all available capabilities to gain an advantage over the enemy both on the battlefield and in the informational and cyber space," he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, October 3, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was working in one of the hottest areas of the front.