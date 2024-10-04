Supreme Court Decision Clears Path For 90,000 Tax Reassessment Notices

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) In a pivotal decision that impacts thousands of taxpayers, the Supreme Court of India upheld approximately 90,000 tax reassessment notices issued by the revenue department for the assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18.

These notices were dispatched between April 1 and June 30, 2021, against the backdrop of ongoing disputes.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The court addressed a batch of 727 appeals filed by the income tax department, challenging various high court rulings.

Notably, the Bombay and Allahabad High Courts had previously restricted the revenue department from issuing tax notices under the old assessment framework. However, the Supreme Court's recent ruling effectively nullified those orders, allowing the revenue department to proceed with its reassessments.

The notices were issued under Section 148 of the Income Tax Act, alleging under-reporting and misreporting of income beyond the three-year limit. This decision comes in the wake of a need for rigorous tax compliance, with the court emphasising the importance of safeguarding the public exchequer from potential losses.

“The time during which the show-cause notices were deemed to be stayed is from the date of issuance of the deemed notice between April 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021, until the supply of relevant information and material by the assessing officers to the assesses,” stated Chief Justice Chandrachud, elucidating the court's position on the matter.

The court also granted a two-week period for assesses to respond to the show-cause notices, indicating a balanced approach between enforcing tax compliance and ensuring taxpayers' rights.

This ruling also follows an earlier Supreme Court judgment from May 2022, where the court underscored the necessity of preventing financial losses to the state as a compelling reason for its decision. The court's latest verdict thus aligns with its overarching goal of maintaining fiscal responsibility within the government.

Moreover, the recent changes to reassessment laws have introduced a three-year cap for issuing notices related to past cases, significantly reducing the previous six-year window.

This amendment aims to streamline the reassessment process, making it more efficient while ensuring that the government can effectively tackle tax evasion.

In conclusion, this Supreme Court ruling marks a significant moment in India's tax landscape, reinforcing the authority of the revenue department while also aiming to ensure fairness in the assessment process for taxpayers.

The decision is likely to have lasting implications on how tax reassessments are handled in the future.

(KNN Bureau)