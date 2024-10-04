The US Cracks Down On Two Cryptocurrency Exchanges Over Money Laundering, Cybercrimes
Date
10/4/2024 2:10:27 PM
The United States government recently
sanctioned
a pair of crypto exchanges and unveiled an indictment of a Russian individual, charging him with managing many money laundering operations for hackers. The two exchanges, PM2BTC and Cryptex, are alleged to have helped launder Cryptocurrency potentially tied to cybercrime activities.
The operation was taken as part of a coordinated effort with the Dutch FIOD, or Fiscal Intelligence & Investigation Service, and the Netherlands Police under an ongoing...
