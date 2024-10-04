NACON Announces 2024 RIG Future Academy Scholarship Offering $10,000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIG Future Academy scholarship

Two students will receive $5,000 towards academic-related expenses.

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NACON, a leading name in gaming accessories, is excited to unveil the launch of its 2024 RIG Future Academy scholarship program. Now in its third year, the scholarship continues to provide support for students across the United States. Two recipients will each receive $5,000 to assist with tuition fees or other academic-related expenses.NACON's RIG brand has long been synonymous with innovation and quality in the gaming world, and the RIG Future Academy scholarship builds on that legacy by supporting the next generation of talent-both in the classroom and beyond. The scholarship aligns with RIG's mission of equipping students with the tools they need to succeed academically and in gaming, fostering the development of critical skills such as problem-solving, strategic thinking, and creativity.“At NACON, we believe that gaming can positively influence academic achievement and personal growth,” said Jack Reynolds, President of NACON Gaming Inc.“As we enter the third year of the RIG Future Academy scholarship, we are more confident than ever that this initiative offers a unique opportunity for gamers. Not only does it provide financial support for education, but it also encourages students to harness the skills they develop through gaming-skills like teamwork, perseverance, and creative problem-solving. We are proud to continue empowering students with this program and helping them reach their full potential.”Applications for the RIG Future Academy scholarship are open now, and students are encouraged to apply by November 15, 2024. More details on eligibility and submission guidelines are here: .Assets can be found here.- ENDS -How to Apply:To apply, students must visit the RIG Future Academy application page via the Scholarship Owl website and respond to the following prompt:Write an essay of 300 words or less, detailing how gaming has positively influenced your academic journey.Scholarship Criteria:Scholarship Amount: Two (2) U.S. $5,000 scholarships to be awarded.Eligible Recipients: High school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students in accredited U.S. colleges and universities who reside in the United States.Scholarship Prompt: Write an essay of 300 words or more describing how gaming has helped you in academics.Students are permitted to apply only once; multiple entries will lead to disqualification.Scholarship Timeline: 6 weeksScholarship Deadline: November 15, 2023.About RIGRIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand aims to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

