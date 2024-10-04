Linarc Named To Construction Executive Magazine’S Top Construction Technology Firms List For The Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc. , the fastest growing collaborative project management in the industry, today announced that it was named to Construction Executive Magazine's 2024 Top Construction Firms list, in the Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling category. This is the second year in a row that Linarc has been named to the list.

Linarc is revolutionizing construction project management with an all-in-one platform that combines automation, intelligence, and ease of use to streamline every aspect of the project lifecycle. Built to empower teams to plan, schedule, and execute projects with precision, Linarc eliminates the complexity of traditional tools by offering an intuitive, cloud-based solution that connects the field to the office. Its intelligent automation ensures real-time decision-making, while seamless collaboration and smart workflows keep projects on track, on time, and within budget.

Now in its 22nd year of publication, Construction Executive is“the leading trade magazine about the business of construction.” Published in its Sept./Oct. 2024 issue, CE's Top Construction Technology Firms list was developed after reviewing the submissions of hundreds of companies that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry. After review of the data collected, the 2024 list of CE's Top Construction Technology Firms was developed.

“What a great year 2024 has been for Linarc and as we enter Q4 we are so pleased to once again be named one of the Top Technology Construction Firms by Construction Executive Magazine,” said Shanthi Rajan, Linarc CEO and Founder.“By leveraging Linarc and breaking down communication silos, contractors gain the tools they need to maximize efficiency and profitability while ensuring total oversight, anytime, anywhere.”

Linarc's flexible suite of products allows users to choose what best fits their needs while seamlessly integrating with their existing systems. Offerings include portfolio management, scheduling, budget control, field management, document management, timecard and payroll, and more, helping construction teams manage every aspect of their projects with precision. For more information about Linarc, please visit:

About Linarc:

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more:

