Icherisheher Reserve's Project Awarded International Prize

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve
Administration's project has won Jean-Paul-L'Allier Prize for
Heritage, Azernews reports.
During the opening of the 17th World congress of the
Organization of World Heritage Cities (OWHC) held in the city of
Cordoba, Spain, with the participation of more than 100 historical
city leaders and the organization members, OWHC President and the
Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand, officially announced that
Icherisheher has been selected as the winning city.
Twelve finalists (including Quebec, Krakow, Kotor, Mexico,
Visby, and other cities) made it to the final stage; however, the
project "Baku Khan Palace Complex" project was chosen as the winner
among them.
The project titled "Improving the Quality of Life in
Icherisheher: Baku Khans' Park and Baku Khan Palace Complex," was
awarded by a jury composed of members from various member
cities.
Following the official declaration of winner, a project was
presented for the congress participants.
Note that the Jean-Paul-L'Allier Prize for Heritage has been
presented every two years by the Organization of World Heritage
Cities since 2009.
The award aims to promote projects and programs implemented for
the protection, enhancement, or good management of historical urban
ensembles internationally in member cities
OWHC is an international non-profit, non-governmental
organization of 250 cities in which sites of the UNESCO World
Heritage list are located. It was founded in 1993 in Fez, Morocco,
during the second International Symposium of World Heritage
Cities.
The headquarters of the OWHC are located in Quebec City, Quebec,
Canada. Altogether the 250 member cities of the OWHC have a
population of more than 130 million.
Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve
Administration has been a member of the Organization of World
Heritage Cities (OWHC) since 2016.
With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of
patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.
All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were
of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic
functions.
Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank
into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the
city's guests.
Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace
Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and
bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist
attractions in the city.
The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be
classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
