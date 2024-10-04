Hungarian Guests Visit Azerbaijan's Military Unit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024 signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Hungary, a delegation of the of Defense of the Republic of Hungary paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the guests first visited one of the Special Forces' military units.

A briefing on the combat experience of the special forces was presented to the guests at the military unit's headquarters.

Then the Hungarian guests got acquainted with the work done in the military unit.

The Hungarian delegation was presented with the tactical activities of the special operations group, as well as weapons, ammunition and military equipment available in the armament of the units.

The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views on the prospects of cooperation and discuss proposals for development of mutual relations.

