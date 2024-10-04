Hungarian Guests Visit Azerbaijan's Military Unit
10/4/2024 7:08:51 AM
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024
signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Hungary,
a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Hungary
paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, the guests first visited one of the
Special Forces' military units.
A briefing on the combat experience of the special forces was
presented to the guests at the military unit's headquarters.
Then the Hungarian guests got acquainted with the work done in
the military unit.
The Hungarian delegation was presented with the tactical
activities of the special operations group, as well as weapons,
ammunition and military equipment available in the armament of the
units.
The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views on the prospects
of cooperation and discuss proposals for development of mutual
relations.
