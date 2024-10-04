TIER4 GROUP NAMED FINALIST IN 21St ANNUAL STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Stevie Award Winners to Be Announced in New York on November 8

- Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO, Tier4 GroupATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tier4 Group was named a Finalist in the Achievement in Growth category in the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Tier4 Group is a Finalist in the Achievement in Growth category.A trailblazer in technology recruitment and executive search, Tier4 Group leverages advanced recruitment automation and a personalized approach to ensure successful matches between employers and top-tier talent. In the past three years, the company has more than doubled in size, driven by its commitment to excellence and innovation. This year, for the sixth time, Tier4 Group earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, and CEO Betsy Robinson was honored as an Inc. Female Founder 250, solidifying the company's leadership in the industry."I am deeply honored to be named a finalist for the Stevie Awards for Women in Business," said Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO of Tier4 Group. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Tier4 Group team, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of advancing women in the technology space. Empowering women to thrive in technology roles is a mission we are proud to champion every day."Tier4 Group was also recognized for its rapid growth as an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter and was celebrated by Staffing Industry Analysts as a leading diversity staffing firm, further enhancing its reputation as a top performer in the industry. Additionally, Tier4 Group has expanded its services in 2024 with the launch of its sister company, Retained , and rebranded to reach a broader audience, marking another year of exceptional growth and achievement."Being named as a Finalist for the prestigious Stevie Awards in the category of growth achievement is further validation of the leadership and vision that Betsy Robinson and the entire team at Tier4 Group place on a relationship driven approach that is truly unique,” said Robert Bouchard, COO of Tier4 Group.“As an organization we are committed to constantly pursuing a standard of excellence that sets the Tier4 Group experience apart, and we are grateful to the Stevie Awards for this recognition.”Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 21st annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.“In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.“We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 8.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at .About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for six consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023, and also a Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group.About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in the full-time, fractional, or interim placement of senior technology leaders, C-suite executives in technology and non-profit companies. Retained is a subsidiary of one of the nation's fastest-growing talent brands, Tier4 Group, and leverages strong industry connections and deep expertise in these sectors to deliver unparalleled solutions. Retained's unique process employs a human-centric approach complemented by powerful AI tools to identify and place premier talent. This innovative method connects organizations with candidates who not only meet their needs but also enrich their teams with diverse backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. For more information, visit retained.About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Allie Thibault

Tier4 Group

+1 770-316-7353

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.