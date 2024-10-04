New Japanese PM Vows To Support Ukraine, Promote Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba has said that Japan will continue to support Ukraine and strongly promote sanctions against Russia, while its aggression is ongoing.

He said this in his policy speech to the 214th session of the Japanese parliament, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan.

"We will protect Japan from the rapidly changing security environment. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is still ongoing, and the fires of war are not over. Today's Ukraine may be tomorrow's East Asia. Many people have such concerns," Ishiba said.

He said that he had strong feelings about why deterrence did not work in Ukraine and added that Japan would continue to strongly promote sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's president thanks Japan's ambassador for building strong relations between two countries

Ishiba also noted that he would increase the number of friendly and like-minded countries, strengthen both diplomatic and defense power in a balanced manner, and realize peace in Japan and regional stability through diplomacy, based on realistic national interests, with the Japan-U.S. alliance as the axis. At the same time, he stressed that under the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, he would lead efforts to uphold the international order based on the rule of law and further ensure the safety and stability of the region.

Commenting on relations with Russia, he said that Japan, despite the difficulties in Japanese-Russian relations, would adhere to the policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty.

Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon – Pool