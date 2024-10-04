Trick Or Treat: Rizzoli's Spooktacular Halloween Books And Calendars

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rizzoli's Spookiest & Calendars

Our HALLOWEEN GIFT GUIDE represents the creepiest from Rizzoli. These books will help you celebrate, at your own risk.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's the most wonderful time of the (f)ear! Our HALLOWEEN GIFT GUIDE will help you decorate, celebrate, get in the spirit, and make great gifts, whether for the host of the Halloween fetes or recipients of contests. Open these pages at your own risk.

DEEP THOUGHTS FROM A SHALLOW GRAVE : EPITAPHS TO DIE FOR is the humor of the season as these epitaphs will have you chuckling all the way to the cemetery! Anthony Martignetti's humor is macabre and on-point with his tombstone sketches:“Somewhere Under the Rainbow,”“I Wanted a Tomb with a View,”“My Plot Thickens,” and“Does This Coffin Make Me Look Fat?” are some of the graveyard chuckles (Rizzoli Universe, $19.95).

YOU CAN DO ANYTHING, MAGIC SKELETON! (Rizzoli Universe, $9.98) by New York Times Best-Selling Author, Chuck Wendig, and illustrator Natalie Metzger, is an unlikely self-help book, but who's to say skeletons don't have bones of wisdom? For the kiddos, OH MY GOURD! (Smith Street Books, $19.95) is a charming guide to carving and decorating pumpkins, plus recipes for what to do with the leftovers. Go big or gourd home! Move the bowl of candy corn from the coffee table to make room for THE DAY OF THE DEAD (Rizzoli, $65.00). With specially commissioned photos and an aesthetic drawing on Mexico's ancient heritage, this book is a tribute to the folk arts and crafts, flamboyant costumes and masks, special food and drink, lively music and dance, colorful parades, cutting-edge street art, flowers, painted skulls, and murals making this the most authentic and definitive resource for all things Day of the Dead, November 1-2, 2024 this year.

CONJURING THE SPIRIT WORLD looks at the history of Spiritualism and the history of magic, culled from our fellow spellcasters at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA. This is the first illustrated volume to gather the art and objects that made medium and magician performances iconic during the Spiritualism movement and beyond, a time when people actively debated and wondered, "can spirits return?" An international selection of paintings, photographs, posters, stage apparatuses, film, publications, and other objects reveal how audiences were entranced and mystified by these experiential performances, captivating willing believers, and garnering skeptics as they navigated the intersecting realms of science and spirituality. From the origins of the iconic Ouija board to spirit photography, walk through this exhibit and page through the book at your own risk!

From spirits to witches...WITCHES THROUGH HISTORY: GRIMOIRE AND ORACLE DECK (Rizzoli Universe, $22.50) by illustrator Devin Forst is a beautifully designed, boxed oracle set and 160-page history, ideal for anyone seeking guidance and inspiration from some of history's most powerful witches and their craft. The 25 oracle cards feature iconic characters, deities, and items from the history of witchcraft, complemented by the 5 elements of the pentagram (water, earth, fire, air, and spirit). Illustrated with a modern gothic sensibility inspired by historical art and text, the set offers witches and those who admire them a vital daily tool for spiritual, magical, or meditative practice. The companion wall calendar with sheets of magical stickers will leave you spellbound (Rizzoli Universe, $16.99).

Speaking of calendars , with the countdown officially on for the next season of Netflix's Wednesday, THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2025 and WEDNESDAY 2025 wall calendars will hold you over...nevermore! 12 months of morose teen Wednesday and fellow outcasts at the whimsical world of Nevermore Academy plus 12 months of everyone's favorite ooky family from the hit animated films...how can you resist? (Rizzoli Universe, $16.99 each). Gen Xers will be transported back in time--39 years to be exact--when David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly took us on a mystical goblin-filled adventure with JIM HENSON'S THE LABYRINTH 2025 wall calendar. Complete with a bonus poster designed by popular graphic artist and illustrator Laurent Durieux, originally produced by high-end pop culture collectibles company Mondo (Rizzoli Universe, $16.99), this is one where you might one hanging on your wall and another in your childhood box of toys, for safe keeping!

These spooky literary and visual treats are available for purchase wherever fine books and calendars are sold.

