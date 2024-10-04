Ukrainian Aerial Reconnaissance Destroys Pontoon Bridge In Luhansk Direction
10/4/2024 5:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk direction, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance units destroyed a pontoon bridge used by Russian forces to transport weapons and reinforcements.
This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.
The operators from the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion, known as NEMESIS, successfully targeted the pontoon crossing, which the enemy had been using for logistical support.
Additionally, as reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACMS ballistic missiles, which will enhance the effectiveness of using Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles by the Ukrainian defenders.
