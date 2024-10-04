IDF Claims Killing Senior Hezbollah Commander

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 4 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Friday to have killed another Hezbollah commander, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi.

Announcing it on X, the IDF said, "Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Communications Unit, was killed during a precise, intelligence-based strike in Beirut yesterday."

IDF further claimed that Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist, who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000.

"Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units," said the IDF.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli warplanes launched strikes targeting an underground bunker in the Dahyia neighbourhood of Beirut, where senior Hezbollah leaders were reportedly gathered.

Among those believed to be present was Hashem Safieddine, a cousin and potential successor to the recently assassinated Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

The strikes on Thursday generated massive explosions that reverberated throughout the densely populated area, shaking buildings across the Lebanese capital.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians, a significant casualty count compared to previous assaults during the current conflict.

The Israeli military has warned residents in more than 20 towns and cities in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately as signs of an intensified ground invasion into Lebanon emerge. In a related escalation, the Israeli military is deploying a fifth division of soldiers to the border area.

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes continued, with local health officials reporting nearly 100 fatalities in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily toll in three months.

Despite Hezbollah's efforts to retaliate, Israeli air defences successfully intercepted at least 200 rockets launched from Lebanon on Thursday, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Amidst these developments, Israeli leaders are contemplating military responses to Iran, following a missile attack on Israel that involved nearly 200 missiles on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retribution against what he termed "Iran's axis of evil".