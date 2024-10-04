Youth Library Participates In 10Th Baku Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library is participating in
the 10th Baku International book Fair, Azernews
reports.
The library's stand displays over 300 books covering various
fields, including science, art, and history.
During the introduction of the stand, the library's director,
Aslan Jafarov, provided information about the library's activities,
the materials they have prepared, and the books on display.
The book fair primarily features books obtained through the
"Book Purchase Competition" and publications released in recent
years, with a particular emphasis on textbooks for higher education
and vocational training.
Known as the largest international book fair in the region, Baku
International Book Fair welcomes book enthusiasts from different
countries.
Some of the main objectives are to promote the culture of
reading among the local population, create a platform for meetings
between writers and readers, create opportunities for business
relations between writers and publishers, develop book business,
promote modern literature and authors by providing information to
visitors of the exhibition, and improve the knowledge and skills of
young writers through communication and exchange of experience.
Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is
timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant
Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).
The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18
countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses,
and book art enterprises.
Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from
Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been
invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.
The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events,
including master classes for children and adults, book
presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph
sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music
evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry
entities.
Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku
Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28
May," and "Koroglu."
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every
day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until
October 8.
