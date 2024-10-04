Chain Fusion Hub Singapore Highlights: A New Era Of Bitcoin Integration, Interoperability, AI & Smart Cities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) hosted a landmark event in the Web3 space – Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 Singapore from September 19th to 20th, 2024, ahead of Singapore's signature Formula One Night Race. This exclusive event series, held in the iconic Fullerton Hotel Singapore, brought together the brightest minds in blockchain for two days of insightful discussions, groundbreaking collaborations, and a glimpse into the future of Web3. Here are some key takeaways from the event.



Key Highlights from the Event



- A New Era of Integration: The Chain Fusion Hub Singapore event showcased pivotal solutions for the Bitcoin ecosystem, happening alongside the integration of Internet Computer Protocol's (ICP) ckBTC, a non-custodial, chain key digital twin of BTC, into the Cosmos network groundbreaking development, powered by Osmosis and Omnity, promises to abdicate the controversial wBTC, and revolutionize how users transact Bitcoin interoperably within the DeFi space.



- Building the Infrastructure for the Future: The event featured a series of focused sessions exploring the potential of Web3 across various sectors. From AI-powered smart cities in 'AI Web3 City' to interoperable blockchains in 'Chain Fusion Day', speakers like Kumardev Chatterjee of Blue Hat Founders, Du Yu of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist of DFinity Foundation, Louis Liu, Co-Founder of Omnity Network and Sunny Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Osmosis, shared valuable insights into the future of this transformative technology.



- Fostering Collaboration and Innovation: The Chain Fusion Hub provided a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities. Through the AI Web3 City panels, Bitcoin roundtable discussions, VC Startup networking event by Cointelegraph Accelerator, and dedicated sessions for RUNES 2049, attendees had the chance to share ideas, build partnerships, and drive innovation in the Web3 space.



Event Highlights from Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 Singapore



ICP, Omnity and Osmosis: Paving the Way for a Better BTC Experience



By integrating ckBTC, Omnity and Osmosis will provide Cosmos users with a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to interact with Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem.



The integration of ckBTC enhances the interoperability of these platforms, allowing users to seamlessly move their Bitcoin holdings between different DeFi applications and protocols. This reduces friction and makes it easier for users to participate in the broader Web3 ecosystem.



Moreover, as a non-custodial solution, users have full control over their ckBTC funds. This eliminates the risk of counterparty risk associated with traditional wrapped Bitcoin solutions. By using Omnity and Osmosis, users can benefit from the enhanced security provided by ckBTC, reducing the risk of their assets being compromised.



By providing expanded access to DeFi applications, increased liquidity, improved interoperability, and enhanced security, this partnership benefits users in more ways than one.



Kumardev Chatterjee, Du Yu and Dr. TRY Sophal on City Planning and the possibility of Blockchain-powered 'Cognitive' Cities at AI Web3 City



On the first day, Tracy Traschler, Head of Institutional Relations of Dfinity, moderated a panel to discuss a burning question,“What will Smart Cities actually look like in the near future and where do you see AI and Blockchain fitting into this?”. Interesting insights came from the CEO of Blue Hat Founders, Kumardev Chatterjee, highlighting the technological and situational roadblocks that designers and developers face at the stage of implementation, and the importance of public-private sector cooperation to sustainably build up cities that can be deemed 'smart'.



Mr. Du Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, echoed Kumardev's sentiment with an industry focus, emphasizing the need for manufacturers to work with the government to build smart-powered industrial superplants which will pave the path for other smart-powered infrastructure to be built in the future.“We want to attract different people, different industries, and different research institutions through the land. What we need from the government is to approve the planning, help build the infrastructure, and what we can do is bring new talent, bring new industries into this plant to form this cohesive, smart city-focused ecosystem”, said Mr Du Yu.



Chiming in from a governmental perspective, Dr. TRY Sophal, Director General of the Ministry of Science and Tech in Cambodia, points out the roadblocks that the government faces at the stage of implementation, but reiterates that the transition to smart cities is inevitable, and that Cambodia is taking the lead.



On the topic of AI and blockchain's role in smart cities, the idea of 'cognitive' cities was brought up. Chatterjee explains the difference, arguing that smart cities already exist without AI and blockchain. What AI and blockchain will bring to the table is intelligent data, and integrating AI and blockchain would unlock a whole new level of possibility for urban living.



