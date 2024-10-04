Iranian Official: Legal Afghan Migrants Permitted Only In Hard Labor Jobs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The head of the Islamshahr Office in Tehran announced a ban on employing undocumented Afghan migrants in the district. Behnam Emami stated that migrants can only work hard labor jobs and cannot be used in food production or sales sectors.

On Thursday, October 3, Emami told Mehr News Agency that violators of this rule would face legal consequences. He emphasized that employing foreign nationals in Iran is only permissible for tough jobs and with a valid work visa, and they are prohibited from working in areas such as greenhouses, stores, and food-related industries.

Emami urged the public to report any non-Iranian workers found in restricted jobs to the police. He referred to Article 120 of Iran's Labor Law, which states that foreign nationals can only work in Iran if they possess a specific work visa.

According to Emami, employers who hire foreign nationals without proper work permits will first be fined. If they continue to employ undocumented migrants, they will be prosecuted through judicial authorities.

The ban and restrictions on Afghan migrants' employment in Iran are part of the broader effort by Iranian authorities to control undocumented migration amid rising tensions and growing numbers of Afghan refugees entering the country.

Afghan refugees in Iran are facing increasing difficulties, with limited employment opportunities and harsh legal restrictions on their livelihoods, contributing to their already precarious situation.

Alongside job restrictions, many Afghan refugees are subjected to forced deportation, often without due process, exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis they face. These deportations have raised concerns about human rights violations, particularly as Afghanistan remains in a state of turmoil.

The plight of Afghan refugees highlights the urgent need for international attention and intervention, as these individuals, already fleeing war and instability, are being deprived of fundamental rights, employment, and security in neighboring countries like Iran.

