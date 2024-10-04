Iran-Israel War: MEA Provides Update On Indians Stuck In War-Torn Countries, Evacuation Plan, 'People Have Option To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the escaliting tension in West Asia, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said since, flights are running in these areas as per schedule, India has not started any immediate evacuation plan.

“As of now, from Israel, Iran and other countrie , flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave. Families have reached out to us and to our embassies, but at this point, we don't have any evacuation process going on. We have around 3,000 people in Lebanon, mostly in Beirut... In Iran, we have around 10,000 people, around 5,000 of them are students... In Israel, we have around 30,000 people largely caregivers and workers...”

“On India's stand in the Iran-Israel war, Jaiswal said, "We issued a statement a few days back expressing deep concern - we said that the violence and the situation is of deep concern for us. We had reiterated a call for restraint by all concerned and also the protection of civilians. It is important in our opinion that this conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension...”







Israel carried out a series of massive airstrikes overnight in southern suburbs of Beirut and another that cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, a main crossing point for tens of thousands of people fleeing Israeli bombardment. The blasts in the Beirut suburbs sent huge plumes of smoke and flames into the night sky and shook buildings km (miles) away in the Lebanese capital. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on what the intended target was, and there was no information immediately available on casualties. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported there were more than 10 consecutive airstrikes in the area.



Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , delivering a rare Friday sermon in Arabic, defended this week's missile attack on Israel that deepened fears of a regional war and praised allies' defiance.

In his first public Friday sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei spoke in Arabic to discuss fighting against Israel by the Iran-aligned "axis of resistance", including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas. "The resistance in the region will not back down with these martyrdoms, and will win," Khamenei told the crowd at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla mosque, where supporters carried portraits of slain Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

