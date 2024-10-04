DM Samad Bashirli Highlights Azerbaijan's Approach To Economic Challenges At Forum
10/4/2024
Nazrin Abdul
"The 3rd Economic Cooperation Organization Think Tanks Forum" is
being held in Baku on the theme "New Generation Economy: Challenges
and Prospects," Azernews reports.
Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli
stated that Azerbaijan is taking an adequate approach to global
economic challenges and new development requirements.
He noted that the consequences of negative climate trends
observed worldwide, along with the opportunities created by rapidly
changing technological innovations, define new challenges and
prospects for national economies.
"New requirements for transitioning to more stable and flexible
economic models are emerging. Implementing reforms in accordance
with these requirements, investing in innovations and green
technologies, and developing digital skills are becoming
necessities. The non-oil sector in our country is diversifying; new
industries and production areas are being created, human capital is
being developed, and the application of the digital economy is
expanding," he emphasized.
"Taking into account the requirements of the new generation
economy, President Ilham Aliyev has defined five National
Priorities for the socio-economic development of the country until
2030: a sustainably growing competitive economy; a dynamic,
inclusive society based on social justice; a hub for competitive
human capital and modern innovations; a clean environment free from
occupation; and 'green growth.' These National Priorities are
crucial for transforming Azerbaijan into an innovative hub and
achieving sustainable economic growth," the Deputy Minister
added.
"According to the National Priorities, a socio-economic
development strategy for the years 2022-2026 is currently being
implemented. Based on this document, work is underway to adopt a
digital economy strategy for the country. The strategy aims to
transform all areas of the economy through business, societal, and
governmental aspects. The goal is to strengthen Azerbaijan's
position in the field of the digital economy both regionally and
internationally," he stressed.
"Work is also continuing on the 'Digital Silk Road' project,
which will create a digital telecommunications corridor between
Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan. This involves constructing a
fiber-optic communication line from west to east along the bottom
of the Caspian Sea, an important project that allows us to equally
benefit from the results of digitalization at a global level.
Azerbaijan, due to its strategic position between East and West, as
well as North and South, has extensive experience in implementing
transit projects," said S. Bashirli.
