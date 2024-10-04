Asia E-Learning Market Analysis And Forecast: Exploring Growth Drivers And CAGR Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia E-Learning

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia E-learning size was valued at $38,257 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $162,158 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.E-learning, or electronic learning, refers to the process of delivering education and training through digital platforms. While rooted in formal learning, it utilizes devices like computers, tablets, and connected to the internet. This flexibility allows users to learn at their convenience, anytime and anywhere, often without significant limitations. Essentially, e-learning encompasses any form of training or education conducted online via digital devices.Request Sample Report:Organizations commonly use Learning Management Systems (LMS) for employee training, which serves various purposes, including onboarding new staff and enhancing employee performance. Implementing LMS for training streamlines the process, making it more efficient compared to traditional methods. E-learning fosters professional development by cultivating a culture of knowledge and continuous learning, significantly contributing to the growth of the e-learning market in Asia.The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all schools and universities to switch to online education in South Korea. Transition to online education in the country has been mostly smooth, owing to its well-established IT infrastructure. Before the pandemic, the country had realized 99% of 4G coverage, with 5G under implementation; further, about 75% of households had access to computers and 99.5% had internet access. Further to enhance the quality of education within the country, the government has coined a new initiative termed“Education 4.0,” a hybrid education model that integrates role of technology, MOOC with universities and colleges. Under this initiative, the government focuses to leverage internet and establish a global collaboration between foreign and Korean universities. In addition, Korean universities also aim to collaborate with MOOC's such as Coursera and eDx to provide latest knowledge and curriculums to students.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% :Major companies operated within the market are Adobe Systems Inc., Aptra Inc., Articulate Global Inc.,Certpoint systems Inc,. Cisco systems Inc,. Citrix Education Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporate, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.Key Findings Of The StudyBy provider, in 2020 the content is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, service is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, moreover, the cloud is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of course, the higher education segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the online certification and professional course is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast periodOn the basis of end user, the academics sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the government segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.Country wise, the Asia E-learning industry was dominated by China. However, India is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Trending Reports:Global Online Soft Skills Training MarketGlobal Online Recruitment Software MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

