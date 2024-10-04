Department Of Posts, Amazon To Leverage Postal Network For Faster Parcel Delivery

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Department of Posts and major on Friday signed an MoU to leverage the extensive postal for the transmission and delivery of parcels across the country.

Amazon will gain increased access to the Department's extensive infrastructure, which includes over 1.6 lakh post offices, making it possible to reach customers even in the most remote regions.

The collaboration aims to jointly explore opportunities in logistics and business expansion, enabling to increase the use of Department's extensive postal network for parcel delivery across the country.

The MoU also outlines key areas of cooperation, including synchronization of logistics operations, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-sharing opportunities, according to the Ministry of Communications.

“Both parties will conduct quarterly reviews to monitor the progress of their collaboration and explore new avenues for strengthening their partnership,” the minister said in a statement.

The partnership will also streamline Amazon's logistics operations and support its growing e-commerce needs. The collaboration will bolster Department's parcel business by scaling up parcel transmission and delivery.

By working closely with Amazon, the postal department will enhance its expertise in e-commerce logistics and drive efficiency in its operations, supporting India's broader goal of becoming a global logistics hub.

Amazon and the Department of Posts have been working together since 2013, utilising its network for parcel transmission.

Both the parties seek to empower India's growing e-commerce sector by enhancing logistical capabilities, supporting job creation and contributing to economic growth.

Late last month, the Ministry of Labour and Employment signed an MoU with the e-commerce giant towards enhancing employment accessibility in India. The MoU, initially set for a period of two years, makes a joint commitment to leverage the National Career Service (NCS) portal for boosting job opportunities in the country.

The collaboration will, in particular, promote job opportunities for women and 'divyang' candidates.