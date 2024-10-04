Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Says CM Naidu Should Feel Ashamed For 'Spreading Lies', Claims 'Three Tests Are Done...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Triggering fresh controversy, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at CM Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu prasadam row saying that 'he is spreading blatant lies' and even Supreme Court agreed that such comments hurt sentiments of Hindus.

YSRCP chief said Andhra CM Naidu should have some remorse after SC ruling on Tirupati laddu and added, "The Supreme Court highlighted the comments made by CM Chandrababu Naidu , stating that they hurt the sentiments of Hindus and warned against using religious matters for drama. The SIT was also halted which was formed by CM. The sanctity of TTD and prasadam was damaged by Chandrababu Naidu's false comments. Even the courts questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations on TTD."

"Even after the court order, he (CM Naidu) should feel ashamed for spreading false news... He is spreading blatant lies. I don't understand why he is posting on social media that the Supreme Court expressed anger toward YSRCP."

Strict quality check procedure followed for laddu manufacturing: Reddy

Also expressing that a robust mechanism was implemented in TTD for manufacturing prasadam during their regime, he said,“The tankers were sent back 14 times during their regime (2014 to 2019). They are not allowed to enter for utilization without passing quality checks. Three tests are to be conducted before the product is used. If a tanker fails to qualify in even a single test, it will be sent back without being used.”

TTD executive officer handpicked by CM Naidu himself said adulterated ghee was never used in making laddu prasadam, the former Andhra CM said.

SC form "independent" SIT to probe Tirupati Laddu case

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a five-member "independent" SIT to probe into the allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, while making it clear that it will not permit the court to be used as a "political battleground".

The development assumes significance as the top court appointed panel would replace the Andhra Pradesh government's special investigation team (SIT) constituted on September 26 to probe the politically sensitive row over alleged use of animal fat in making these laddus.