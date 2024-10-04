Bengaluru News: Several Major Colleges, Including BIT, BMSCE And MSRIT Receive Bomb Threats, Probe Underway

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka | A bomb threat received by BIT, BMSCE, MSRIT. Bomb disposal squad and related squads on the job to verify the same. Case registered in Hanumanthnagar PS to trace the source: DCP South

