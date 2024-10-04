Frankfurt Airport Faces Disruptions Due To Fault In German Traffic Control System, Flights Likely To Be Delayed
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport are likely to be delayed or cancelled due to a technical problem with the German traffic control system.
Technical faults had been affecting the system since around 10 am.
DFS, which operates German air traffic control, has detected a nationwide problem in data transmission, but it appears to be improving, reported Reuters quoting a spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that other airports, including Dusseldorf, could be affected.
